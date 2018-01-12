Scoreboard Friday, January 12th
NBA
Timberwolves 118, New York 108
USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2
Mens’ College Basketball
Augustana 95, MSU-Moorhead 85
Bemidji State 74, Sioux Falls 68
Northern State 71, Wayne State 69
SMSU 82, UM-Crookston 75
Viterbo 68, Dakota State 59
Womens’ College Basketball
MSU-Moorhead 75, Augustana 64
Sioux Falls 63, Bemidji State 43
UM-Crookston 65, SMSU 61
Northern State 81, Wayne State 71
Dakota State 81, Viterbo 62
College Wrestling
SDSU 31, Utah Valley 10
College Swimming & Diving
Nebraska-Omaha 171, USD 124
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 69, Deubrook 59
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 40
Canistota 63, Ethan 43
Colman-Egan 53, Estelline 25
Corsica/Stickney 71, Kimball/White Lake 65
Crow Creek 83, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Dakota Valley 66, West Central 51
Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Lake Preston 51
DeSmet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 50
Douglas 72, Belle Fourche 41
Gregory 61, Burke/South Central 48
Hamlin 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 52
Harrisburg 74, Aberdeen Central 47
Lemmon 51, Tiospaye Topa 34
Omaha Bryan, Neb. 72, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66
Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Marty Indian 65
Pierre 58, Brookings 45
Platte-Geddes 69, Tripp-Delmont 48
Ponca, Neb. 70, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Rapid City Central 69, Campbell County, Wyo. 52
Rapid City Stevens 55, Sturgis Brown 42
Red Cloud 89, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67
Redfield/Doland 58, Deuel 47
Sioux Valley 83, McCook Central/Montrose 29
Sisseton 71, Groton Area 46
Timber Lake 79, Takini 40
Tri-State, N.D. 85, Wilmot 63
Tri-Valley 48, Beresford 39
Watertown 55, Huron 44
Pipestone 80, Redwood Valley 73
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41
Worthington 80, Windom 67
Sheldon 59, Boyden-Hull 37
Sioux Center 89, Rock Valley 65
Unity Christian, Orange City 64, West Sioux, Hawarden 51
West Lyon, Inwood 70, Okoboji, Milford 50
Western Christian, Hull 64, LeMars 45
Jones County Tournament
Jones County 54, Stanley County 44
Consolation Semifinal
Colome 55, Philip 31
Kadoka Area 63, Bennett County 55
Semifinal
White River 80, Lyman 53
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Edgemont 40, New Underwood 33
Newell 37, Moorcroft, Wyo. 36
Semifinal
Hot Springs 78, Wall 36
Upton, Wyo. 77, Faith 50
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 58, Pierre 41
Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 44
Castlewood 63, Great Plains Lutheran 31
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Milbank 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Ponca, Neb. 38
Flandreau 76, Madison 52
Garretson 42, Baltic 41
Hamlin 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
Lake Preston 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52
Lemmon 67, Tiospaye Topa 44
Leola/Frederick 53, Eureka/Bowdle 27
Omaha Nation, Neb. 48, Marty Indian 46
Redfield/Doland 62, Deuel 38
Sturgis Brown 50, Rapid City Stevens 45
Tri-Valley 39, Beresford 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Platte-Geddes 34
Wakpala 78, Aberdeen Christian 35
Wall 53, Custer 40
Watertown 54, Huron 44
Webster 60, Britton-Hecla 33
West Central 46, St. Thomas More 44, OT (*Snaps St. Thomas More’s 48-Game Win Streak)
Pipestone 52, Redwood Valley 41
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59, Lac qui Parle Valley 58
Wabasso 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 37
Worthington 62, Windom 29
Boyden-Hull 57, Sheldon 43
George-Little Rock 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Okoboji, Milford 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43
Sioux Center 82, Rock Valley 55
Unity Christian, Orange City 57, West Sioux, Hawarden 47
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 67, James Valley Christian 19
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Wessington Springs 53
White River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 33
Newell 56, Upton, Wyo. 26
Semifinal
Faith 61, Moorcroft, Wyo. 29
Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 39
HS Wrestling
Aberdeen 54, Yankton 26
Brandon Valley 40, Aberdeen 25
Canby 36, Albany 25
HS Gymnastics
Huron Invite
1. Mitchell (145.550)
2. Watertown (143.800)
3. Huron (133)
4. Lincoln (131.600)