Scoreboard Friday, January 12th

Scores For Friday, January 12, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 12TH, 2018

NBA
Timberwolves 118, New York 108

USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2

Mens’ College Basketball
Augustana 95, MSU-Moorhead 85

Bemidji State 74, Sioux Falls 68

Northern State 71, Wayne State 69

SMSU 82, UM-Crookston 75

Viterbo 68, Dakota State 59

Womens’ College Basketball
MSU-Moorhead 75, Augustana 64

Sioux Falls 63, Bemidji State 43

UM-Crookston 65, SMSU 61

Northern State 81, Wayne State 71

Dakota State 81, Viterbo 62

College Wrestling
SDSU 31, Utah Valley 10

College Swimming & Diving
Nebraska-Omaha 171, USD 124

HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 69, Deubrook 59

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 40

Canistota 63, Ethan 43

Colman-Egan 53, Estelline 25

Corsica/Stickney 71, Kimball/White Lake 65

Crow Creek 83, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Dakota Valley 66, West Central 51

Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Lake Preston 51

DeSmet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 50

Douglas 72, Belle Fourche 41

Gregory 61, Burke/South Central 48

Hamlin 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

Harrisburg 74, Aberdeen Central 47

Lemmon 51, Tiospaye Topa 34

Omaha Bryan, Neb. 72, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66

Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Marty Indian 65

Pierre 58, Brookings 45

Platte-Geddes 69, Tripp-Delmont 48

Ponca, Neb. 70, Elk Point-Jefferson 44

Rapid City Central 69, Campbell County, Wyo. 52

Rapid City Stevens 55, Sturgis Brown 42

Red Cloud 89, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67

Redfield/Doland 58, Deuel 47

Sioux Valley 83, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Sisseton 71, Groton Area 46

Timber Lake 79, Takini 40

Tri-State, N.D. 85, Wilmot 63

Tri-Valley 48, Beresford 39

Watertown 55, Huron 44

Pipestone 80, Redwood Valley 73

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41

Worthington 80, Windom 67

Sheldon 59, Boyden-Hull 37

Sioux Center 89, Rock Valley 65

Unity Christian, Orange City 64, West Sioux, Hawarden 51

West Lyon, Inwood 70, Okoboji, Milford 50

Western Christian, Hull 64, LeMars 45

Jones County Tournament
Jones County 54, Stanley County 44

Consolation Semifinal
Colome 55, Philip 31

Kadoka Area 63, Bennett County 55

Semifinal
White River 80, Lyman 53

West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Edgemont 40, New Underwood 33

Newell 37, Moorcroft, Wyo. 36

Semifinal
Hot Springs 78, Wall 36

Upton, Wyo. 77, Faith 50

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 58, Pierre 41

Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 44

Castlewood 63, Great Plains Lutheran 31

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Milbank 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Ponca, Neb. 38

Flandreau 76, Madison 52

Garretson 42, Baltic 41

Hamlin 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 49

Lake Preston 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52

Lemmon 67, Tiospaye Topa 44

Leola/Frederick 53, Eureka/Bowdle 27

Omaha Nation, Neb. 48, Marty Indian 46

Redfield/Doland 62, Deuel 38

Sturgis Brown 50, Rapid City Stevens 45

Tri-Valley 39, Beresford 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Platte-Geddes 34

Wakpala 78, Aberdeen Christian 35

Wall 53, Custer 40

Watertown 54, Huron 44

Webster 60, Britton-Hecla 33

West Central 46, St. Thomas More 44, OT (*Snaps St. Thomas More’s 48-Game Win Streak)

Pipestone 52, Redwood Valley 41

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59, Lac qui Parle Valley 58

Wabasso 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 37

Worthington 62, Windom 29

Boyden-Hull 57, Sheldon 43

George-Little Rock 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Okoboji, Milford 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43

Sioux Center 82, Rock Valley 55

Unity Christian, Orange City 57, West Sioux, Hawarden 47

281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 67, James Valley Christian 19

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Wessington Springs 53

White River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 33

Newell 56, Upton, Wyo. 26

Semifinal
Faith 61, Moorcroft, Wyo. 29

Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 39

HS Wrestling
Aberdeen 54, Yankton 26

Brandon Valley 40, Aberdeen 25

Canby 36, Albany 25

HS Gymnastics
Huron Invite
1.  Mitchell (145.550)

2.  Watertown (143.800)

3.  Huron (133)

4.  Lincoln (131.600)

