SDSU Men Alone Atop Summit After Grinding Out Win Over ORU

3-0 Jackrabbits Only Unbeaten In League

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State mens’ basketball team stands alone atop the Summit League after a hard fought victory over Oral Roberts.

The 2-0 Jacks got all they could handle from the 3-0 Golden Eagles, trailing by as many as nine in the first half. They’d catch fire later and behind 27 points from Mike Daum and 24 from Reed Tellinghuisen, beat the Golden Eagles 78-75.

Now the only unbeaten team in the Summit League, State hosts Denver tomorrow at 2 PM.