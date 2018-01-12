Sioux Falls & Bemidji State Split Basketball Doubleheader

USF Women Win 63-43 But Men Fall 74-68

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Led by 19 points from Mariah Szymanski and 15 from Augusta Thramer, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (10-5, 7-4 NSIC) picked up a 63-43 NSIC decision over Bemidji State (4-10, 3-7 NSIC) on Friday night at the Stewart Center.

In just her second career start, Thramer had a career-high 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 35 minutes of action at point guard. She hit 6-of-9 shots from the field as she hit double digits for the second time in her career. Szymanski had her seventh career double digit scoring game and ninth in her career with the 19 points. She made 6-of-10 field goals including a blistering 4-of-5 from three point range. In addition, she added four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 31 minutes.

“I was very pleased with our start and finish,” said USF Women’s Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who recorded his 188th career victory, including 102nd in conference play. “We played a little up and down but stayed focused and picked up an important league victory,” he said.

USF, which has won 2-of-3, stand 7-4 and fourth in the NSIC South Division, just a game behind Wayne State at 8-3. USF is now 6-2 at home.

Sophomore Kaely Hummel added 13 points and tied a career-high with six assists while grabbing three rebounds. She registered her 25th double digit scoring game in her career, including 15 in 2017-18.

The Cougars, which hit 25-of-60 field goals for 41.7 percent, led 26-12 after the first quarter. BSU had a 12-9 advantage in the second quarter to trail just 35-24 at halftime. The Cougars, which put together a 34-to-31 points edge in the paint, had a 12-11 margin in the third quarter and with a 16-8 advantage in the fourth quarter took the 20-point win. It is the eighth time USF has recorded a double digit point victory and the second time of at least 20 points.

Also for USF, Jacey Huinker had eight points, a team-high nine rebounds with four assists as she continued to play a solid all-around game. Senior center Moira Duffy had four points, six rebounds and set a career-best with eight blocked shots (7, Colorado School of Mines, 11/18/17).

BSU, which was led by 14 points from Brooklyn Bachmann, held a 46-35 edge on the boards but was 12 turnovers to just three for the Cougars. USF picked up this win with solid offense but tough defense. On the night, USF had eight blocks, eight steals and held the Beavers to just 28.3 percent shooting for the game.

Led by 11 points from Szymanski and 10 from Hummel, USF built a 35-24 halftime lead over BSU. The Cougars, which led by as many as 16 (26-10, :44, 1st quarter), had a solid effort from the field, hitting 13-of-26 for 50 percent. However the Cougars made just 1-of-6 from three point range and lost the rebound battle, 24-18. BSU was 8-of-35 from the floor and 2-of-8 from distance.

The Beavers, which received nine points from Bachmann, also held a 7-4 edge in made free throws.

Baskets by Hummel, Thramer and a three plus lay-up by Szymanski, helped USF surge to a 9-2 lead over Beavers at the 8:05 mark of the opening quarter. From there, the Cougars built on their lead, taking as much as a 26-10 lead with 44 seconds to play in the quarter.

BSU made a run at USF in the second quarter as they cut USF’s advantage to 29-21 as part of a 9-3 run. USF, which answered with a three and two foul shots from Szymanski, re-took a double digit lead just before halftime at 35-24.

With a free throw from Sydney Arrington, BSU cut the USF lead to 40-32 with 4:44 to play but Duffy converted a hook shot inside to give USF a 42-32 advantage at the 3:47 mark. USF took a 47-35 lead to the fourth quarter as a result of a late three from Hummel.

After the Beavers opened the fourth quarter with a pair of baskets to cut the deficit to eight points, the Cougars received a driving lay-up from Szymanski for a 49-39 lead with 5:50 left in the game. Then, Szymanski took over with a pair of threes to key a 12-2 run for a 61-43 lead with 1:50 to play. When Ashley Hodell scored inside with 35 seconds to play, the Cougars won for the fifth time in seven games with BSU.

On Saturday the Cougars will host Minnesota Crookston at 4 p.m. at the Stewart Center.

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Trevon Evans had 21 points but the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (10-6, 6-5 NSIC) had shooting woes in falling to Bemidji State (7-9, 4-7 NSIC) on Friday in NSIC action at the Stewart Center.

USF, which dropped its second straight game, shot a season low 31.7 percent, hitting just 20-of-63 shots from the field, including 6-of-23 from three point range. In addition, USF lost the rebound battle for just fourth time in 16 games with BSU owning a 42-38 advantage.

In the opening half, USF was just 9-of-33 from the field and 3-of-9 from three point range as they trailed 32-27. However, BSU opened the game on a 13-0 run and trailed just once the rest of the game. USF rallied to take a 41-40 lead on a three-point play by Drew Guebert with 11:37 to play in the second half. Then, the Beavers outscored USF, 34-28, the rest of the way to take the victory.

BSU also ended a four-game slide to USF, dating back to their last win on Feb. 2, 2013 (72-69 at the BSU Gym).

Evans broke the 20-point mark for the eighth time this year. He had five field goals and knocked down 10 free throws in 12 attempts. He also added four rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes of action. Evans was the only USF player in double digits but three others players had nine points. Guebert finished with nine points and three boards while Aaron Rothermund had nine, hitting 3-of-4 from three-point range. Teathloach Pal also had nine points, along with a team-high seven rebounds and three blocks.

BSU hit 23-of-56 shots for 41.4 percent, which was just good enough to pull out the victory, the 1,000th in program history. They were led by Sharif Black with 18 points while Logan Bader had a double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Both Derek Thompson and Christian Pekarek had 13.

Game Breakdown

In the early going, the Beavers controlled the action, racing to a 13-0 lead as Bader knocked in a pair of three point field goals. With a threes from Evans and Rothermund, USF pulled within, 13-8 at the 13:45 mark. BSU responded with eight straight points for a 21-8 advantage (11:46, 1st half). From that point until 5:12 remained in the half, USF had an 11-3 run to draw within 24-19 after Zach Wessels converted a drive to the basket. BSU’s lead stayed between three and five points the rest of the way with a pair of foul shots from Jai’Vonne Green (:44, 1st half) providing BSU with a 32-27 advantage at halftime.

USF had several opportunities to make a run in the second half but the cold shooting and untimely turnovers hurt the Cougars. At the 15:37 mark, Evans converted a drive to the basket as USF trailed, 34-33. The basket provided a little momentum as Rothermund connected from three-point range to tie the game at 38 with 12:33 to play. Then, Guebert had a three-point play to push USF into the lead at the 11:37 mark.

BSU regained a 42-41 lead at the 10:05 mark on Green’s lay-up. Over the next four minutes, the Beavers had a 10-4 run to push the advantage to 52-45 on a three-pointer from Bader. Redshirt freshman forward Austin Slater, who had six points and five rebounds, drew USF within 53-49 with 4:51 to play. But USF was unable to get stops as a 13-6 run by the Beavers pushed their advantage to 66-55 with 2:08 to play.

USF tried to press and foul to increase possessions in the final two minutes but were unable to draw any closer than five points after an Evans’s lay-up with 28 seconds to go. When a USF three pointer by Drew Maschoff, who had eight points on the night, was offline, the issue was decided as the Cougars fell at home for just the second time in eight games.

Next for USF will be a home game with Minnesota Crookston on Saturday with tipoff at 6 p.m. from the Stewart Center.

-Recaps Courtesy USF Athletics