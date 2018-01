West Central Girls Snap St. Thomas More’s 48-Game Win Streak

Trojans Top Cavaliers 46-44 In Overtime

HARTFORD, S.D. — The West Central girls’ basketball team has been hovering just outside the rankings in Class A.

A victory over four time defending state champion St. Thomas More should more than change that.

The Trojans snapped the Cavaliers 48-game win streak on Friday night, defeating St. Thomas More 46-44 in overtime in Hartford.

