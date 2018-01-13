7th Time The Charm As Fargo Finally Beats Stampede

Herd Blanked 4-0

Sioux Falls, SD—The Stampede were hoping for lucky number seven against the Fargo Force, but the Force had other plans and topped the Herd 4-0 for their first win over Sioux Falls in seven tries this season Saturday night. Ryan Bischel earned the shutout for Fargo with 31 saves while Jaxson Stauber stopped 24 of 28 in goal for the Herd before 7,016 fans at the PREMIER Center. The Herd are now 6-1-0 against Fargo and 15-10-6 on the season.

For the second night in a row, the Force would grab the first goal of the game. With a delayed penalty on the Stampede coming up, Ross Mitton beat the Stampede to the puck in the right-wing corner where he dug it out and centered in the slot to Ben Meyers who one-timed the shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. It stayed that way until late in the period when the Force would go on the power play and Fargo would take advantage. Brian Hurley sent a pass from center ice to the Stampede blue line for Griffin Loughran who split the defense, skated in and wristed a shot through the five-hole of Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stauber for a 2-0 lead. Fargo outshot the Herd 10-4.

After struggling in the first period to get things going the Stampede were hoping to turn things around in the second, but it was much of the same. It looked as though the Force had taken a 3-0 lead early in the period, but after a review by the officials it was determined the puck never crossed the line and it was waved off. The Stampede were hoping that would give them a little jolt, but the Force would eventually get that third goal at 15:53 when Loughran struck the second time. After a turnover behind the Stampede net, Bartek Bison sent a pass into the slot for Loughran who drove straight to the net all alone and beat Stauber once again through the five-hole to make it a 3-0 game. Shots ended event at 12-12 in the second.

The Stampede turned things up in the third period, outshooting Fargo 13-5, but still came up empty on the big board. The Force sealed the game for good at 11:27 of the period when Bartek Bison wrapped the puck around the Stampede net and was stopped by Stauber on his first attempt, but knocked home the rebound for a 4-0 advantage. The Herd started getting quality shots on goal, but Bischel stood strong for the Force and kept the Stampede off the board. It marked just the third time this season the Stampede have been shutout.

Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 31-28 on the night and finished 0-for-4 on the power play while the Force were 1-for-3.

The Stampede return to action next Friday when they travel to Bloomington to face the Central Illinois Flying Aces at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch all the action on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM, KELO.com and on HockeyTV starting at 6:40 PM.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede