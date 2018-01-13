Augustana Women Roll At Northern State

Vikings Respond From First Loss With 77-64 Road Win

ABERDEEN, S.D. — After stubbing their toe in a 75-64 road loss to MSU Moorhead on Friday night, the No. 11 Augustana women’s basketball regrouped and refocused as the Vikings earned a dominating 77-64 victory over No. 20 Northern State Saturday night inside Wachs Arena.

Augustana improves to 15-1 overall and 11-1 in the NSIC, while the Wolves drop to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in league play.

In a game in which they never trailed, the Vikings jumped on Northern State early, opening the contest on a 13-4 run. Senior guard Logan O’Farrell scored Augustana’s first six points and poured in nine of Vikings first 13 points. The Summit, S.D. native ended the night with a game-high 22 points. She added five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

The Vikings closed the first quarter on a 15-2 run and led 23-6 heading into the second quarter. Leading NSU 13-6, Presley O’Farrell sparked the run with a jumper and Allie Koehn drained a three-pointer to keep the momentum alive and extended the run. An Abby Hora jumper and a Naomi Rust free throw pushed the run to 15-2.

The domination from Augie transitioned into the second quarter.The Vikings led by as many as 28 and ended the half on a 10-0 run. During the run senior Paige Peterson hit back-to-back jumpers and Presley O’Farrell connected on a jump shot as time expired to give Augustana a 49-19 halftime lead.

In the second half, Northern State went on an 11-0 run, a 7-0 run and two 5-0 runs, but that wasn’t enough as the Vikings never let the Wolves get closer than a 13 point deficit.

Four Vikings scored in double figures as Hora finished with 12 points while Presley O’Farrell and Koehn added 10 points. Presley O’Farrell was the team’s’ leading rebounder, corralling eight boards.

As a team the Vikings shot 39.1 percent from the field and shot 6-for-25 from deep. Augustana forced 18 Northern State turnovers, 10 of which came in the first half.

The Vikings return to action and begin a four game homestand when they host Upper Iowa on Friday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. inside the Sioux Falls Arena.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics