Coyote Women Beat Fort Wayne By 42

USD Women Win 85-43

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota freshman guard Chloe Lamb scored a career high 16 points to lead the Coyotes in an 85-43 rout of Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (13-5, 4-0 Summit) earns its seventh-straight victory on the season and is one of two teams that remain undefeated in Summit League play.

Lamb becomes the ninth player to lead the Coyotes in scoring this season. She made 7-of-9 from the floor to reach 16 points. She also grabbed five boards, tallied two assists and swatted a steal.

Junior guards Allison Arens and Jaycee Bradley pitched in 14 and 13 points, respectively. Senior guard Jasmine Trimboli was the fourth Coyote in double figures with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and no turnovers.

South Dakota’s tough defense continued to spark its transition offense. South Dakota has forced 22 or more turnovers in five of the last six games, including 22 Mastodon turnovers today. The Coyotes scored 27 points-off turnovers in the game.

Trimboli led the Coyotes with four of the team’s 10 steals. It marked Trimboli’s fourth-straight game with three or more steals with 36 on the season.

Fort Wayne (4-14, 1-4) only attempted 38 shots, a season low by a Coyote opponent, as South Dakota’s tough man-to-man defense forced six shot-clock violations.

After three-straight games of 13 or more made 3-pointers, the Coyotes scored from inside the perimeter and only attempted nine arc shots. Three of South Dakota’s five made 3-pointers were scored in transition.

Driving to the rim and scoring in the post led to a season high 63 percent (34-54) from the floor. South Dakota outscored Fort Wayne 54-18 in the paint.

Fort Wayne was led in scoring by guard Anna Lappenkuper’s 13 points on 50 percent (5-of-10) shooting. Lappenkuper scored the Mastodons’ first 10 points of the game. Guard De’Jour Young added eight points and four boards.

South Dakota also got eight points from senior center Kate Liveringhouse, sophomore guard Ciara Duffy and freshman guard Monica Arens. Duffy led the Coyotes with five assists. South Dakota had 18 assists in the game.

The Coyotes head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a mid-week game with Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics