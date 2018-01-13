Former Sioux Falls Flyers Players Take Their Talents To Brandon

Sioux Falls, S.D.- “They said nothing about us not making or getting cut or anything like that,” says Keegan Lafollette.

In July of 2017, the Sioux Falls flyers hockey program cut 18 players from their team. This is the first time the program has had to cut players.

This was due to a change in the birthday cutoffs from July 31st to December 31st, meaning the junior varsity flyers had a lot more kids trying to play.

Already having two Sioux Falls junior varsity teams, the state wouldn’t allow Sioux Falls to have a third to accompany the extra players.

Keegan has been playing in the Sioux Falls system for 12 years. He says it was tough for him to find out that he was one of the 18 players cut.

“I was pretty disappointed. you know, I knew I was not going to make varsity but I didn’t think that I was not going to make the team all together,” says Keegan.

14 of the 18 kids, including Keegan decided to take their talents to the Brandon Valley Hockey Association: to form the Brandon Ice Cats.

At the time, Brandon did not have a junior varsity team, so Keegan’s mother, LeighAnn and other moms pushed Brandon to make a JV team to let their sons play.

LeighAnn says it’s nice to see the boys back playing the game they love.

“You know they really are enjoying the game, but they’re also out there trying their hardest. They’ve showed all of Sioux Falls and the rest of the organization that these kids are worth something, that they do have skills, they just needed to be given that chance,” LeighAnn tells us.

On Friday night, the Brandon Valley Ice Cats faced off against the Sioux Falls flyers.

It was a hard-fought game from both sides but the flyers took home the victory by a score of 9-2.

“It was fun. Even though we lost, it was a fun game,” says Keegan.