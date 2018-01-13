HANSON GIRLS’ CLASSIC-Avon, Sully Buttes & St. Thomas More Win Evening Games

Highlights From The Hanson Classic At The Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Hanson Girls’ Basketball Classic usually brings some of the state’s best teams to the Corn Palace in Mitchell, and this year’s edition did not disappoint.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from the evening games featuring Avon’s 41-32 win over De Smet, Sully Buttes 42-40 victory over Hanson, and St. Thomas More’s 46-44 win over Warner.