HERITAGE CLASSIC-Sioux Falls Christian, West Lyon & George-Little Rock Boys Win

Check Out Highlights From Saturday's Heritage Classic At The Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Another week, another basketball tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.

This week 18 girls and boys basketball teams took the floor for the Heritage Classic. Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from three boys games featuring Sioux Falls Christian’s 75-61 win over Sioux Center, West Lyon’s 56-53 win over Aberdeen Roncalli, and George-Little Rock’s 61-54 win over Clark/Willow Lake!