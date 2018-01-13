Macy Miller Leads Jackrabbits To Win At Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla.-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 77-70 win at Oral Roberts in a Summit League game Saturday afternoon in front of 1,158 fans at the Mabee Center.

The Jackrabbits, now 14-4 overall and 4-0 in league play, were led by Macy Miller’s game-high 26 points. The junior was 11 of 18 from the field and collected seven rebounds and four assists. Classmate Madison Guebert netted 17 points and had three 3-pointers. Senior Alexis Alexander had 12 points, a career- and game-high eight rebounds and four assists.

Oral Roberts, now 11-7 and 3-2, was led by Faith Ihim’s 24 points. Maya Mayberry added 16 points and Maria Martianez 15 points.

Alexander got SDSU going in the first quarter, scoring the Jackrabbits’ first four points. State took its largest lead of the quarter when Miller sank a 3-pointer from the baseline to put the Jacks up 14-10 with 1:06 to go. Miller sank a pair of free throws to give South Dakota State the 16-12 lead after one quarter.

The Jackrabbits led by one, 18-17, with 8:48 left in the second quarter before Oral Roberts used an 8-0 run to take a 25-18 lead midway through the quarter. SDSU answered with a 10-0 run with freshman Myah Selland giving the Jacks a three-point lead, 28-25, with a layup at 1:43. Miller gave SDSU a 34-33 lead at halftime with a jumper before the buzzer.

Oral Roberts opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run and a took a 42-39 lead at 7:08. The Jackrabbits tied the game at 46 when Guebert sank her second 3-pointer of the game at 3:17. Miller closed the quarter with a jumper with two seconds left for a 57-55 lead.

The Jackrabbits used an 11-4 run at the start of the fourth quarter to take a 68-59 lead with 5:02 to play. Guebert scored six points in the run, including a pair of run-out layups.

SDSU had a nine-point lead, 74-65 when Selland sank a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left. The Jacks sank three of four free throws for the win.

Notes

Miller recorded her eighth 20-plus point game of the season and 21 st of her career.

of her career. Guebert was three for four from the free-throw line, ending her streak of 13 consecutive free throws. She has made 60 of 64 from the foul line this season.

Miller tallied 26 points today, giving her 1,431, passing Nancy Joyce (1976-79) and Tara Tessier (1984-87) for 11 th in career scoring.

in career scoring. Guebert’s 15 points give her 1,123 career points. She ranks 33rd in career scoring.

Ellie Thompson scored two points today and is 34th in career scoring with 1,104 points.

SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston is now tied with former ORU head coach Jerry Finkbeiner as The Summit League leader in victories with 144.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Arena for its final nonleague game when it hosts Dakota Wesleyan Tuesday at 7 p.m.

