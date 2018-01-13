Man, 34, Killed in Brown County Crash

GROTON, S.D.  – One person died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Groton.

The name of the male, 34, is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A 2011 Nissan Rogue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the vehicle veered off the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle eventually hit a metal shipping container which was located in the west ditch at a construction site.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Groton Police Department, Groton Rescue and Aberdeen Fire and Rescue.

 

