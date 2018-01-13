Northern State Men Pull Away From Augie

Wolves Win 89-78

Aberdeen, S.D. – The No. 9 Northern State University men’s basketball team rolled to their 17th consecutive win on Saturday evening, defeating Augustana University 89-78. The Wolves are now 18-1 overall and 12-0 in league action, sitting atop both the overall and North Division standings.

Northern led 42-40 at the half, and notched another 47 points in the second half. NSU shot 51.6 percent from the floor, 46.7 percent from the arc, and 56.3 percent from the foul line in the win. Defensively, they forced 16 turnovers resulting in 22 points. The Wolves out-rebounded the Vikings by one, notching 17 second chance points off 13 offensive boards.

The Wolves held their largest lead, of 14 points, with just 6:32 remaining in regulation. Northern tallied 34 points in the paint, 39 points off the bench, and four fast break points. They added 14 made 3-pointers as a team, as well as 20 assists, seven steals, and three blocks.

DJ Pollard led four in double figures with 18 points, shooting 6-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line. He added three assists and one steal. Cole Dahl led the team off the bench with a career high 15 points. The sophomore knocked down a team leading five 3-pointers, shooting 71.4 percent from the arc. He added five rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Logan Doyle and Andrew Kallman were the final Wolves in double figures with 14 points. Doyle hit 6-of-7 from the floor, grabbed a team leading six rebounds, and dished out a team second best five assists. Kallman hit four 3-pointers of his own, and added two rebounds and one assist, while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.

Justin Decker and Carter Evans each notched eight points, as Decker tallied his third start of the season. Decker notched one rebound, while Evans tallied three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. Ian Smith and Gabe King rounded out the starting five with six and four points respectively. Smith notched a team leading six rebounds, as well as nine assists and four steals. King added three rebounds as well. Ethan Kranhold tallied the final two scores for the Wolves going 2-for-2 from the foul line in the final minute of action.

NSU returns to action Monday evening from Wachs Arena against in-town opponent Presentation College. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. following the women’s game.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics