SDSU “Lamb”astes Denver

Jackrabbit Men Win 94-72

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball never trailed en route to its seventh straight win Saturday, dominating the Denver Pioneers, 94-72, inside Frost Arena at the 26th annual Lamb Bonanza.

Playing in front of 2,793 fans, the Jackrabbits (16-5, 4-0 Summit League) shot 54.4 percent in the game to keep its league record unblemished, hitting 12-of-27 from deep to go alongside a 20-for-22 effort at the free throw line.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 34 points and sank 10 of his 11 free throw attempts, adding eight rebounds.

David Jenkins Jr. hit four 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws on his way to a 27-point game, while Reed Tellinghuisen rounded out the top scorers with 11.

Denver (7-11, 1-3 Summit League) finished 29-of-67 from the field and was led by Joe Rosga’s 19 points.

State outscored the Pioneers, 24-8, out of the gates and never looked back, pushing its lead to 21 (33-12) before the six-minute mark after a burst of nine straight on 3-pointers from Jenkins, King and Daum.

Denver crawled back to within 13 (35-22) later in the half after a 10-2 run, but would come no closer as the Jacks recovered the momentum and went into the locker room ahead, 45-26.

Out of the break, Jenkins took over on the offensive end and scored 12 of his points in the first five minutes of second half action, helping the Jacks take their largest lead of the day (52-28) with 15:10 left.

Denver had one last push and made it a 15-point game (71-56) on a Rosga 3-pointer at 8:29, but the Jackrabbits answered the Pioneer rally with a 10-2 burst of their own to shut down any hopes of a comeback.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 13-6 all-time against Denver and has won three straight in the series.

Mike Daum broke the 30-point mark for the 19th time in his career and seventh time this season.

David Jenkins Jr. now has six 20-point games in his freshman season.

Mike Daum is now fifth in school history with 609 field goals, passing Bob Winzenburg (600; 1978-82).

Reed Tellinghuisen made his 113th career start, tied for third-most at SDSU alongside Kai Williams (2006-10).

Reed Tellinghuisen has made 236 3-pointers in his career, second-most in Jackrabbit history after passing Austin Hansen (235; 1999-03).

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into sixth all-time in career minutes played (3,616), passing Jordan Dykstra (3,595; 2010-14).

Mike Daum sank 35 consecutive free throws to open league play before missing midway through the second. It is tied for the second longest free throw streak in the Jackrabbits’ Division I history.

Up Next

South Dakota State is idle until Saturday, Jan. 20 when it travels to Western Illinois to take on the Leathernecks.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics