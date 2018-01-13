Shots Fired Near Larch Avenue, Investigation Ongoing

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a report of gunshots near the 3500 block of S Larch Avenue.

When officers responded to the area they found evidence of gunshots near this location.

Several witnesses have been interviewed and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation in ongoing.

If you have information about this incident you can contact the Sioux Falls Police Department or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.