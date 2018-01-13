Sioux Falls Slams Crookston In Doubleheader Sweep

Women Win 74-57, Men Win 68-56

WOMENS’ RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – With a career-high 29 points by Kaely Hummel, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (11-5, 8-4 NSIC) rolled to a second straight NSIC victory with a 74-57 decision over Minnesota Crookston (3-12, 3-8 NSIC) on Saturday afternoon on Ron Eiesland Court at the Stewart Center.

Hummel hit 12-of-25 shots, including 4-of-8 from three point range. She also had eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes of action. Hummel, a sophomore from Cherokee, Iowa, recorded her 26th career double digit scoring game and 15th this season. Plus, she reached 20 points or more for the seventh time, including six times in 2017-18.

“We had a standout performance up and down the lineup,” said USF head women’s basketball coach Travis Traphagen, who now has 189 career wins at USF. “Kaely (Hummel) had a great performance. But I was pleased to see the defense step up for the second straight game.”

While the offense had a solid game, the USF defense was holding Minnesota Crookston in check. USF opened up a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and with a 25-11 margin in the second quarter, led 42-22 at the break. UMC rallied in the third quarter, holding a 22-18 edge to trim cut the lead to 60-44 after three quarters. With a 14-13 advantage in the final quarter, USF took home a 17-point win as USF now leads the series 5-2.

For the fourth straight game, USF, fourth in the NSIC in scoring defense, held an opponent to 60 points or fewer. USF limited UMF to 32.8 percent shooting, including 19-of-58 from the floor. The defense for USF was especially tough on the perimeter with UMC hitting just 2-of-13 from three point range.

Also for USF, sophomore guard Mariah Szymanski had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of work. Junior forward Jacey Huinker had a game-high 13 rebounds, adding seven points and six assists. Overall, USF was 30-of-66 from the floor for 45.5 percent, including 11-of-25 from three point range. It was the fourth time this year that the Cougars had 10 or more threes in a game.

The victory gave USF an 8-4 record for fourth in the NSIC South.

Game Breakdown

With its second best offensive first half offensive performance of the season, USF took a 42-22 lead at halftime. Much of that success was through the play of Hummel, who had a career-best 19 first half points. She was 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three point range. Szymanski was also on fire, hitting 3-of-5 shots from three-point range and finishing with nine points. Overall, USF hit 17-of-36 shots for 47.2 percent. They were 7-of-16 from three-point range and owned a 22-15 rebound advantage. In addition, USF had 13 assists on 17 baskets.

Defensively, the Cougars held UMC to 30.8 percent shooting (8-of-26) and just 2-of-9 from distance. USF also forced UMC into eight turnovers while committing just three.

Baskets from Huinker, lay-up and jumper from Hummel helped USF take a 6-0 lead at the at the six minute mark of the first quarter. The Golden Eagles answered with five straight to pull within one at 6-5 (5:15, 1st Q). Hummel added another jumper and Lauren Sanders hit a three for an 11-5 lead with four minutes to play first quarter. At the break, USF led, 17-11.

USF quickly opened up a 14-point lead at 25-11 (8:10) after a pair of threes from Szymanski and a jumper by Hummel. The quick burst forced a timeout by the Golden Eagles. With a pair of threes from Hummel (14 points) and Szymanski’s third trey of the half, the Cougars continued to put the ball in the basket and pushed the advantage to 39-18 with 3:16 on the clock. The Cougars led by as many as 22 points (1:46, 2nd Quarter) but a late basket from UMC pulled them within 42-22 at the break.

Hummel opened the second half as she ended the first on fire. With a drive and score plus a free throw, she helped USF to a 45-22 lead at the 9:50 mark. UMC had an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to 15 at 48-33 before Andie Mataloni’s three helped USF hold an 18-point lead with 5:40 left in the third quarter. UMC converted a three-point play with 18 seconds left in the third quarter to draw within 60-44.

With 7:27 to play in the fourth quarter, Hummel’s jumper helped USF to a 62-46 lead. Four straight points by UMC cut the lead to 62-50. But the Cougars had the answer with Szymanski knocking in a three at the 5:19 mark to help USF push the lead back to 65-50. With the clock winding down at the 2:51 mark, Hummel knocked in a three and the Cougars built the 19 with 30 seconds to go when Amanda Dagostino converted a lay-up.

Next for the Cougars will be a pair of road games at Minnesota State on Jan. 19 and at Concordia St. Paul on Jan. 20.

MENS’ RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – With a stellar defensive effort and double figure scoring from four players, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (11-6, 7-5 NSIC) picked up a 68-56 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over NSIC North Division foe Minnesota Crookston (8-10, 5-7 NSIC) on Friday night on Ron Eiesland Court at the Stewart Center.

After struggling on offense and hold a precarious 25-23 halftime lead, USF put the clamps on defense and outscored UMC, 43-33, in the second half for the victory. With the victory, USF improved to 7-2 all-time against UMC and avenged a 79-74 nonconference loss on Nov. 18 at Crookston, Minn. The win also enabled the Cougars to remain in a third place tie in the NSIC South standings with Winona State (12-6) at 7-5.

USF freshman guard Drew Maschoff tied a career-high with 15 points, including 3-of-5 from three point range, while dishing out four assists and pulling down three rebounds in 36 minutes of action. Junior guard Aaron Rothermund, who was making his second career start, had a career-high 13 points, including a three-pointer and converted all four of his foul shots. Junior Trevon Evans supplied 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, career-high three blocked shots and four steals in 35 minutes. Junior forward Drew Guebert, the reigning NSIC South Division Player of the Week, reached double digits in points for the 55th time in his career with 12 points, including two three-pointers, along with six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Guebert now has 1,155 career points, 23rd all-time at USF, and 176 career threes, fifth all-time.

“When you are struggling offensively, it is time to get down and play defense and we did that tonight against a very talented offensive team in Minnesota Crookston,” said USF head men’s basketball coach Chris Johnson, who recorded his 100th career home win at USF. “I was really pleased with our effort. We rebounded, guarded, and made free throws. It was nice to get back on track,” he said.

As for the defense, USF registered seven steals, had three blocked shots, including three by Evans, and won the rebound battle, 42-33. Redshirt freshman Teathloach Pal scored just two points but had a career-high 13 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in providing some strong inside defense for USF. In addition, the Cougars held UMC to 40 percent from the field on 24-of-60 shooting. The Cougars limited the league’s leading scorer Harrison Cleary to nine points and seven rebounds. UMC, which was led in scoring by Alan Hodge with 23 points, was just 4-of-16 from three points range.

USF didn’t fare much better offensively as they made 26-of-63 field goals for 41.3 percent. They were 7-of-22 from three point range and held a 9-to-4 advantage at the foul stripe.

The Cougars played outstanding team defense, noted Johnson, but also shared the wealth offensively with 15 assists.

“The guys really shared the ball and helped each other on both ends,” said Johnson. “And, that combination translate to winning basketball.”

Game Breakdown –

In a low scoring first half, USF received 10 points from Maschoff to take the 25-23 lead at the break. Both teams struggled shooting as USF shot 33 percent (11-of-33) and UMC was at 37 percent (10-of-27). And neither team could create any separation. USF had as high as a three-point lead in a half with eight tie scores and just two lead changes.

Evans had four points in the first four minutes to give USF a 7-5 lead at the 16:39 mark of the first half. After the teams played to three ties, Maschoff’s three at the 8:59 mark provided the Cougars with a 14-11 advantage. Once again, UMC rallied to tie the game and Maschoff hit one of his timely three-point daggers on the night. His shot from downtown gave USF a 19-16 edge (4:45). With 2:03 to play, UMC received a three from Hodge to tie the game at 23. Just before halftime (1:04), Guebert was able to slide inside for a lay-up for a 25-23 lead.

Early in the second half, USF gained a little control in the back and forth game. Rothermund and Guebert both connected from three-point range for a 31-25 lead – the biggest of the game to that point – with 17 minutes to play. USF was able to hold a lead from 3-6 points until Evans’ jumper at the 12:17 mark pushed USF’s lead to 44-36. But UMC would have the answer as Hodge scored seven points over the next three minutes to pull the Golden Eagles within 48-47 (6:57).

Then, Maschoff came up big again, knocking down three at the 6:30 mark. It was the start of an 8-2 run which gave USF a 57-49 advantage with 3:14 to play. After that, UMC closed to 59-53 after another Hodge basket but could draw no closer. Two foul shots by USF forward Austin Slater, who had nine points and three rebounds, and break-away scores from Rothermund and Evans (dunk) pushed the lead to 13 (68-55) with 14 seconds to play.

Next for USF will be NSIC games at South Division leader Minnesota State on Jan. 19 and Concordia St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 20.

-Recaps Courtesy USF Athletics