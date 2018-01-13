South Dakota Historic Church Needs Roof Repair

GROTON, S.D. (AP) – A historic church in northern South Dakota is seeking help for a roof replacement project in order to preserve its more than a century-old structure.

The Aberdeen American News reports that Trinity Episcopal Church in Groton is the last remaining of the 153 churches built off architect Richard Upjohn’s designs across the state. Upjohn provided free plans to build small rural churches with local materials.

The National Register of Historic Places says the Groton church was built in 1884.

Topper Tastad is president of the community’s historical society. Tastad says the group has applied for a grant to fix the roof’s shingles and holes that leak water.

He says they’ll also need $25,000 or in-kind labor donations to complete the roof replacement.