Christensen Knows Every GPAC Game is Tough

MITCHELL, SD…The DWU women improved to 16-4 with a convincing 75-55 win over Midland Sunday at the Corn Palace. Jessica Mieras came off the bench to hit 9 of 12 field goals and lead the Tigers with 20 points. But Jason Christensen knows very well that each and every GPAC game is a challenge. And his team must be prepared to play hard each time they take the floor.