Dangerous ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ Trending Among Teens

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Tide detergent pods have run into issues in the past because of their colorful packaging, which looks similar to candy. Kids ended up eating them, so Tide fixed that issue by changing their packaging to child guard containers. Now it’s teens that parents need to worry about.

Eating detergent pods has turned into a joke as pictures and memes show the pods on pizza as toppings or mixed with bleach as cereal. It’s also spiraled into what is called the ‘Tide Pod Challenge.’ Videos of teens putting detergent pods in their mouth, popping them and even eating them has become popular on social media.

He says there are serious consequences and that even digesting a little can be detrimental to your health. Some of the side effects can include burns to the mouth, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

He wants parents to be aware of this challenge because it could save a kids life.

“Keep it out of reach of your small children, but also talk to your children, older children about this is not something you need to try because it can be very dangerous and cause death.” Dr. Slaba said.

If detergent pods are ingested call Sanford Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.