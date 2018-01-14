Gov. Daugaard Pursuing Craft Brewery Overhaul

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Craft brewers would be able to produce thousands more barrels of beer each year and sell their suds directly to bars under an overhaul Gov. Dennis Daugaard is pursuing.

Daugaard recently had to ask what an IPA is and doesn’t have a favorite home state microbrew, but the Republican governor says state regulations are stifling the industry in South Dakota.

Daugaard is pushing legislation that would bump up the annual production cap for microbrewers who want to hold other retail licenses from 5,000 barrels to 30,000 per year.

The governor’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, says South Dakota microbreweries expect to exceed 5,000 barrels of production soon and will struggle to remain viable without the increase.

The governor’s legislation would also allow microbrewers to sell directly to bars and stores.