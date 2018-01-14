Hoglund Reaches 1,000, Tigers Beat Midland

MITCHELL, S.D. – The No. 19 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team got off to a hot start Sunday afternoon and never trailed as they handled Midland University, 95-78 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Tigers (16-6, 6-4 GPAC) jumped out to a 34-9 lead with 8:10 left in the first half following a Nygel Drury (Madison, Wis.) three-point shot.

The Warriors (11-9, 3-7 GPAC) were able to respond with an 8-0 run of their own to make it a 34-17 game with 5:27 left in the half.

However, Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) knocked in a deep 3-pointer followed by a layup to extend the DWU lead and take a 43-24 lead heading into halftime.

With DWU up 20 in the second half, Hoglund nailed back-to-back three-point shots followed by another 3-pointer moments later to give the Tigers a 63-37 advantage with 13:10 remaining in the game.

Trae Vandeberg (Madison, S.D.) joined the action as he scored seven-straight points for the Tigers midway through the second half. It was all Tigers down the stretch as they ran away with the victory.

Hoglund netted his 1,000th-career point as he led the team with 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, while Vandeberg added 23 points and nine rebounds. Drury tallied 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point range, as Jason Spicer (Sioux Falls, S.D.) recorded 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Tiers shot 69 percent from the field and 64 percent from three-point range in the game. They also nabbed 33 rebounds, while dishing out 24 assists.

DWU returns to the hardwood as they take on GPAC opponent Dordt College at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

