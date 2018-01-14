Woman Punched in Face, Robbed Behind Fryn’ Pan Restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to a robbery near W. 12th Street and S. Western Avenue.

Two female victims were approached by a male subject who asked for money.

The suspect then grabbed one of the victim’s purses and punched her in the face, forcibly taking her property.

The second victim tried to intervene and was also assaulted by the suspect.

No serious injuries were incurred.

The suspect ran off and was believed to have left the area in an unknown vehicle based on the investigation.

The suspect is described as a Native American male in his mid-20’s, 5”9”, with a bigger build, wearing blue jeans, a black colored hoodie and a black winter jacket.

The Sioux Falls Police Department asks that if anyone has information about this incident they contact Crime Stoppers or Metro Communications.