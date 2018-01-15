Diggs and Keenum Reflect on Minnesota Miracle

The Vikings advanced to the NFC title game thanks to the Minnesota Miracle Sunday at US Bank Stadium. Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs talked about the play that ended up as a touchdown when they were just hoping to get into field goal range with no timeouts and 10 seconds left when the ball was snapped. It ended up as a 61 yard scoring play and a 29-24 Vikings victory and was arguably the most memorable finish in an NFL playoff game in NFL history.