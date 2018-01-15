Director, Nursing and Clinical Services

This position is located in Clear Lake, SD Administers the nursing program in a hospital, nursing home, or other medical facility to maintain standards of patient care. Responsible for the overall quality of care provided by the organization’s nursing personnel. Advises medical staff, department heads, and administrators in matters related to nursing service and strategies. Interprets policies and objectives of nursing service to staff and community groups. Monitors the operations of the nursing staff and ensures compliance with regulations on organizational and governmental standards and practices. Schedules staff and conducts employee performance reviews. Provides nursing care to patients on an as needed basis.