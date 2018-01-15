Exciting opportunity for a highly organized, professional to join the dynamic team at South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO), a health care trade association. The Director, Post-Acute Care is accountable for planning and directing membership activities related to long term care, home care, community and home based and other post-acute care services in the health care continuum. The position is a member of the leadership team. This individual will be responsible for building strong member relations, monitoring regulatory / compliance issues, and developing state/federal public policy and advocacy agendas. Duties include analysis and recommendation on public policy positions and advocating on behalf of members before regulatory, legislative, and other administrative bodies, associations, and organizations. Highly visible to the Board of Trustees and membership, this individual will lead coordination of the Association’s post-acute activities with other organizations to ensure that Association and its members have a steady source of information and effective representation at the state and national levels.