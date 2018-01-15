Hanson Another in Line of Talented Cossacks

Being a second generation Sioux Valley Cossack basketball player, Trevor Hanson knows a thing or two about being part of a lineage.

“Yeah especially having two older brothers go through too, that’s always fun!” Hanson says.

And he’s also the latest senior Cossack star following the likes of Tayt Vincent and Collin Kramer.

“Just being that top dog, that leader, it’s always fun when you can influence the younger guys and all that. It just makes you feel good.” Trevor says.

What makes the 6’7” Hanson unique is that he incorporates a little bit of all those player’s styles into his game.

“Traditionally you maybe used to see the post with always their back to the basket. Well Trevor’s a guy that can step out and play some pick and pop ball for us and knock down a perimeter shot if need be. But yet can get a lot done inside and has some handy moves.” Sioux Valley Head Coach Bill Vincent says.

Hanson will continue with an Augustana program used to producing powerful forwards.

“I want to bring what I’m good at. I’m good at rebounding, my offense is pretty good too, but I want to bring whatever I can bring to it.” Hanson says.

Meaning Trevor should fit right in!

