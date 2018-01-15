Iowa City Police Accuse Woman Of Beating 11-Year-Old Son

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have accused a Coralville woman of beating her 11-year-old son.

Court records say 33-year-old Joni Reed is charged with child endangerment causing injury and with two counts of child endangerment. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

Police say the two had been separated by the time officers arrived Thursday evening at a residence in Iowa City. The boy had a bruise above his left eye and scrapes on his arms. He also complained of pain in his head.

Officer say Reed had been drinking. Her blood alcohol content tested over at more than twice the legal limit, had she been driving.