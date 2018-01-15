Kids Get New Kicks in Memory of Ashley Engel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dozens of All City Elementary School students are going home with new kicks today, thanks to an area non-profit.

The shoes came from “Ashley’s Kicks for Kids.”

The non-profit was founded in 2011 in memory of Ashley Engel, who died in a boating accident when she was 20 years old.

Ashley was a big fan of shoes and had a heart for tutoring students who were new to the country.

After she died, Ashley’s family combined those two passions to form Ashley’s Kicks for Kids.

They say the smiles they see from kids receiving new shoes is exactly what they need to help their recovery process.

“It is something that helps you with your grief of losing your child. You need something to focus on and there’s nothing better than seeing these kids with these brand new pairs of tennis shoes, and they’ll be running in the gym and that smile it just fills that hole in your heart,” said Jolene Engel, Ashley’s mother.

For more information on the non-profit or how to donate, visit: http://ashleyskicksforkids.com/