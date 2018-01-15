Lawmakers May Take Up Campus Speech, Ballot Question Bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers will attend sexual harassment training this week and could consider bills on ballot questions and free speech on campus.

Legislators return Tuesday to the Capitol. Thirty lawmakers are backing a bill that supporters say would promote the free expression of ideas on college campuses.

The plan says people can freely engage in “expressive activity” on campus. It says any outdoor area on public college campuses is a public forum. Republican Rep. Michael Clark, the bill’s sponsor, says he hopes it will have a committee hearing Friday.

Lawmakers could also create a commission to hold public hearings on ballot questions before they go to voters. The House State Affairs Committee is to weigh that bill Wednesday.

Lawmakers and their staff will have ethics, professionalism and sexual harassment training Wednesday.