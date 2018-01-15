Scoreboard Monday, January 15th
Men’s Basketball
Northern 111, Presentation 73 *Cole Dahl 27 points (Wolves now 19-1)/Julius Jackson 21 points
Women’s Basketball
Northern 94, Presentation 54 *Gabby Laimer 15 points/Allison Cox 19 points
Boys Basketball
Dell Rapids 76, Garretson 36
Great Plains Lutheran 53, Waverly-South Shore 39
Harrisburg 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53
Standing Rock, N.D. 83, Mobridge-Pollock 66
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Arlington 80, Estelline 34
Colman-Egan 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Lake Preston 68, 3OT
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Deubrook 41
Girls Basketball
Canistota 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 36
Groton Area 45, Langford 32
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Chester 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Chamberlain 43
Potter County 63, Northwestern 47
Waverly-South Shore 55, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Wilmot 64, Tri-State, N.D. 57, OT
281 Conference Tournament
Sunshine Bible Academy 53, James Valley Christian 43
Wessington Springs 59, Iroquois 21