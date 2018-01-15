Scoreboard Monday, January 15th

Men’s Basketball

Northern 111, Presentation 73 *Cole Dahl 27 points (Wolves now 19-1)/Julius Jackson 21 points

Women’s Basketball

Northern 94, Presentation 54 *Gabby Laimer 15 points/Allison Cox 19 points

Boys Basketball

Dell Rapids 76, Garretson 36

Great Plains Lutheran 53, Waverly-South Shore 39

Harrisburg 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53

Standing Rock, N.D. 83, Mobridge-Pollock 66

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Arlington 80, Estelline 34

Colman-Egan 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Lake Preston 68, 3OT

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Deubrook 41

Girls Basketball

Canistota 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 36

Groton Area 45, Langford 32

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Chester 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Chamberlain 43

Potter County 63, Northwestern 47

Waverly-South Shore 55, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Wilmot 64, Tri-State, N.D. 57, OT

281 Conference Tournament
Sunshine Bible Academy 53, James Valley Christian 43

Wessington Springs 59, Iroquois 21

