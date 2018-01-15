Sioux Empire Vikings Fans React to “Minneapolis Miracle” Game

Sioux Empire Vikings Fans React to "Minneapolis Miracle" Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Miracles happen every day, but rarely for professional sports teams in Minnesota.

It’s for that reason that more than 24 hours later fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

KDLT’s Nicole Griffith was at the game, and she has the best of the best Sioux Empire fan reactions.

“My dad swore a lot and we ate lots of food,” says Collin Fey.

It’s safe to say Vikings fans were overcome with excitement Sunday night. The final play had football fans in pandemonium. With 10 seconds left Case Keenum hits Stefon Diggs who sprints untouched to the end zone for a 61-yard walk off touchdown.

Vikings fans couldn’t believe their eyes. Videos of reactions and celebrations went viral across the internet. Some fans are still stunned by what they saw.

“I personally hit the ground. It was unbelievable. My daughter grabbed me and we hugged. It was just crazy,” says Niki Rickard.

“My husband made the comment ‘Do Vikings fans ever get a miracle?’ and at that point I went upstairs because I couldn’t handle the stress. That’s when I heard the oh my god oh my god,” says Jamie Johnke.

Viking fans told us before the game this was going to be the season they bring home a Super Bowl championship, and for at least one night their faith was rewarded.

“At the end we were just all jumping up when we saw the catch, and we were just like go go go,” says Andrew Sabers.

For a fan base that’s had plenty of heart break, hey finally got a moment in their favor. It’s going down as the Minnesota Miracle, but if the Vikings don’t win the NFC Championships this weekend it may just be a footnote.

The Vikings are one win away from being the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. They visit the Philadelphia eagles on Sunday. Kickoff is at 5:40 p-m.