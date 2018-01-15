Supervisor, Patient Access

Leads the successful transition of specific registration and financial processes to help ensure the continuous improvement of business processes to be best practice meet agreed service levels and excel in process efficiency and effectiveness within multiple Sanford Departments. Perform day to day operations and lead Patient Access functions. Assists in implementing changes and processes to facilitate efficient quality Patient Access services and achieve department goals and objectives established. Ensuring projects are completed accurately and within established timelines. Accountable for the adherence to established project deadlines and budgetary limitations. Excellent understanding of admissions, discharges, and transfers (ADT) issues and span of control”. Strong management skills and assertive, visible leadership style. Responsible for management oversight of Patient Access Joint Commission compliance. Prepares new policies and protocols.Mentors staff and allows for professional growth. Assists in developing workflows to generate accurate patient datand aid in effective practice relating to financial details such as pre-auth, assistance for underinsured and insured patients, and available government programs, while increasing patient satisfaction. Collects and compiles data, assessment of accuracy and validity of datand displays useful and timely reporting and interpretation of datfor individual and department training. Accountable for attainment of department and section goals by distributing work in areas of responsibilities in order to achieve desired goals. Emphasizes accuracy, productivity and completion of work within established time frames. Orients, trains, schedules, evaluates, and provides ongoing continuing education for areas of responsibility. Plans and implements new processes and makes recommendations. Follows up on missing information provided by quality audits. Maintains appropriate staffing levels. Assist department management team with procedural changes related to work flows, ADT modules and reimbursements for private, state and federal payors to ensure financial return. Serves as role model for staff in professionalism, attitude, knowledge, demeanor and execution of duties. Required to use problem solving and decision making skills in various situations. Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional team(s) in issue resolution, process improvement, and change management. Extensive knowledge of health care related practices, concepts, regulatory and legal requirements. Guides individuals and groups towards desired outcomes, setting high performance standards and delivering leading customer service. Excellent written and oral communication skills. Communicates with staff effectively on professional level. Ability to manage diverse teams of individuals. Extensive understanding of Patient Access Management department workflow and end user needs. Skillful at managing change. Effective and efficient meeting management skills. Approaches opportunities for improvement in positive manner fostering team approach to problem solving. Must be able to facilitate change and communicate effectively to achieve organizational/departmental goals. Strong quality assurance and critical thinking skills are necessary for success in this role. Contagious positive attitude. Logical thinking and the ability to acquire an intricate knowledge of modules. Well organized with the ability to direct and motivate staff. Flexibility, creativity and willingness to implement new ideas. Outstanding professionalism, poise and tact.”