Suspect In Sioux Falls Double Homicide In Minnehaha County Custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman wanted in connection to a double homicide is now in custody in Minnehaha County.

27-year old Maria LeClaire was extradited to South Dakota following her arrest in Red Wing, Minnesota last Thursday. She was booked into Minnehaha County jail around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, where she’s being held without bond.

She’s charged with first degree robbery in what police believe was a drug rip that turned deadly for two men in the 700 block of West Rice Street on January 5th.

Murder suspect Manuel Frias remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.