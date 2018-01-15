Top-Ranked Harrisburg Boys Stay Unbeaten

HARRISBURG, SD… The Harrisburg boys basketball team took over the top spot in the “AA” polls Monday and they were determined to remain unbeaten when they hosted Roosevelt. Ace Zoor’s hoop put them up 8 in the first quarter, but Jimmy Lauer’s hot hand from outside kept the Riders in it. He had 15 of his 17 in the first half and the game was tied at intermission. But Brady Van Holland’s 18 paced a 63-53 win for the 9-0 Tigers. They actually had good balance as Nick Hoyt had 12, Blair Slaughter and Chase Altenburg 10 and Zorr 8 in the victory.