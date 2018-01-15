Vikes React to Miracle Win Over Saints

Vikes React to Miracle Win Over Saints

MINNEAPOLIS, MN…The Vikings advanced to the NFC title game with a miraculous last second win over New Orleans Sunday night at US Bank Stadium. The Vikings Trailed 24-23 and had just 10 seconds left on their own 39 yard line and no timeouts when Case Keenum lofted a desperation pass down the right sideline to Stefon Diggs. He not only made the catch, but eluded Saints DB’s and raced 61 yards as time expired for a dramatic 29-24 win. The Saints had just taken a 24-23 lead with just :25 left on a Will Lutz FG after Kai Forbath’s 53 yarder gave the Vikings the lead a minute earlier.

Minnesota built a 17-0 lead at halftime as Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray had rushing touchdowns. But Drew Brees rallied New Orleans with 3 TD passes and they took the lead with 3:00 left on his 3rd scoring pass of the half, 2 of them to Michael Thomas. But the final 3 minutes saw 4 scores and none more memorable than the game-winner by Diggs, perhaps the biggest in franchise history. The Vikings play at Philadelphia next Sunday in the NFC title game with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl also at US Bank Stadium. No home team has ever won a Super Bowl and the Vikes are 0-4 in the title game.