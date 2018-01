10 South Dakota Programs Get Money To Help The Homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Ten programs in South Dakota that help the homeless with housing and other services are sharing in $1.3 million in federal money.

The funding is part of $2 billion being awarded by Housing and Urban Development to more than 7,300 programs nationwide.

HUD says more than half a million people experienced homelessness at some point last year.