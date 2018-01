2 Man Get Long Prison Terms For Dealing Meth In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Two Sioux Falls men will serve lengthy federal prison sentences for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the city.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Baade recently was sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison, and 29-year-old Corey Roelfsema was ordered to spend 20 years behind bars.

U.S. Attorney Ronald Parsons Jr. says Baade pleaded guilty last September, and Roelfsema was convicted at trial in October.