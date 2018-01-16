40 Years of Lewis Pro-Am Racquetball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lewis Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament starts Thursday in Sioux Falls and runs through Sunday when all championship matches will be played. It is now the longest-running tournament in the country. And when the Lewis made the jump to a Tier One event on the International Racquetball Tour, it became a “can’t miss” event for all of the world’s top pros. Most of them like Rocky Carson have been coming for almost 2 decades because of the great atmosphere provided by Mark Griffin and his staff. And he’s made sure that hasn’t changed. Incidentally, the Pro Singles championship match will be televised Sunday at 11 am on KDLT’s antenna TV channel.