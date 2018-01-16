Aberdeen and OG Girls, Yankton Boys win Tuesday night

In a battle of the top two teams in girls Class “AA” basketball the Aberdeen Golden Eagles defended their #1 ranking with a 46-41 win at Harrisburg. O’Gorman jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Yankton and never looked back, winning 42-21 behind Emma Ronsiek’s 13 points. And in the 2nd half of the doubleheader at the Knights gym it was Jack Wolfgram who was on fire pouring in 19 points as the Bucks beat OG 66-57 in boys basketball.