Authorities ID Aberdeen Man Killed In Brown County Crash

GROTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a 34-year-old Aberdeen man who died in a weekend crash in Brown County.

The Highway Patrol says Matthew Krawiec’s sport utility vehicle veered off state Highway 37, went in the ditch and struck a metal shipping container at a construction site.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Krawiec was pronounced dead at the scene about 7 miles south of Groton.