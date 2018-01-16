Brandon Fills Empty Seat On City Council

BRANDON, S.D. – Controversy is brewing in Brandon- after a packed city council meeting Tuesday night.

Recently, a Brandon City Council member resigned for health reasons. Three residents were vying for the open seat in the city’s 3rd ward.

Chuck Parsons, James Starzl, and Tim Wakefield Junior applied for the position.

Bryan Read, the city administrator, says the council chose the candidate they thought was the most qualified.

“We advertised that we had an open position, council met those three applicants last Thursday, and then they appointed Chuck Parsons last night at the council meeting,” said Read.

Parsons sat on the city’s planning and zoning committee for 20 years.

He says being on city council is another opportunity for him to serve.

Meanwhile, the council’s decision isn’t sitting well with one of the other candidates.

Tim Wakefield Jr. says he feels the city council didn’t give residents the representative they wanted.

“I was kind of shocked, especially after everyone that stood up talked about placing Tim Wakefield in the council seat and the round of applause after every speaker,” said Wakefield. “It was standing ovations at times.”

Wakefield also points to an unofficial poll in the Brandon Valley Journal which named him the favorite.

Wakefield says he definitely plans to run for city council in May.