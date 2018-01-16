Brandon Woman Facing Terrorism, Child Abuse Charges Makes Initial Court Appearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Brandon woman charged in two Iowa shootings appeared in Minnehaha County court today, after authorities discovered a stockpile of weapons in her home late last month.

50-year-old Artis Kattenberg is charged with felony child abuse, she’s also facing terrorism and terrorism charges in Iowa. Her bond was set today at $100,000.

Kattenberg was arrested following an investigation related to drive-by shootings, believed to be targeting members of a Rock Valley church. Besides the arsenal of weapons, a search warrant also turned up ammo, ballistic vests and tactical gear.

Authorities add that her basement was also “fortified.”

Kattenberg’s teenage son is also in custody.