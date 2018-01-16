Drug Rip Over Small Amount Of Marijuana Led To Saturday Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls residents are facing robbery charges after a drug deal turned into a drug rip on Saturday.

Police were called to the 3500 block of South Larch Avenue in Sioux Falls for reports of gun shots. Police found shell casings in the area and other evidence of a shooting. Witnesses were able to help police locate the suspects’ apartment. Witnesses also helped police locate the victim’s vehicle that they say had multiple gun shot holes.

Police say the shooting was the result of a drug deal for a small amount of marijuana turned into a drug rip when one of the suspects opened fire on sellers.

Police arrested a 16-year-old male on robbery and aggravated assault charges and a 20-year-old Gemechu Yassin on robbery and misprision of a felony charge. Police say the handgun used by the 16-year-old was stolen.

The victims were a 17-year-old and 19-year-old and police say there may have been more victims in the car at the time.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say there may be more people involved and more charges stemming from the shooting.