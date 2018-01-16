KDLT News Today Producer
The morning producer is in charge of producing KDLT News Today, which airs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. This position also requires leadership in the overnight hours at KDLT to plan for potential breaking news coverage.
Duties and responsibilities
- Produce KDLT News Today: Stack the newscast with original KDLT content, stories from the Associated Press, and NBC VOD. Help coordinate guest interviews and local chefs/restaurants to feature in the KDLT Kitchen.
- Communicate with staff throughout the morning: Stay informed about what developments are happening with stories. Update the website and social media channels as necessary to ensure news is delivered quickly via KDLT.com and KDLT’s social media outlets.
- Work with morning show staff: Have a good working relationship with the morning show anchors, director and PA’s.
- Stay on top of breaking news: Listen to the scanner and monitor emails and social media for breaking news. Urgent developments may require Assignment Editor to call staff and assign a new story.
- Qualifications include:
- Journalism or Communications Degree
- Solid understanding of AP-style writing
- Excellent news judgment
- Ability to multi-task
- Great work ethic
- Ability to work on projects by yourself as well as with others
Working conditions
This position’s schedule includes, but is not limited to, weekdays, from 12:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Schedule may change based upon special events, including elections, and breaking news.
Physical requirements
The physical requirements of this job include constant work at a computer, producing the 5pm newscast and constantly researching stories while staying in touch with reporters and photographers.
- Please e-mail your resume to Jessica at j_brovold@kdlt.com
- or Katie at haffeman@kdlt.com