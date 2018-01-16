Larscheid Resigns as AD at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Augustana University today announced that Slade Larscheid has decided to step down as director of athletics in order to spend more time with his family and pursue other opportunities.

In announcing the news to the campus community, Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin thanked Larscheid for his vision and commitment.

“Under Slade’s leadership, Augustana athletics has reached new heights,” Herseth Sandlin said. “Slade played a vital role in ensuring Augustana’s tradition of academic excellence among our student-athletes continued. He oversaw major athletic fundraising endeavors, managed the dedication of new athletic facilities and ushered in unprecedented success for our programs, including the 2016 men’s basketball NCAA DII national championship. Additionally, he was instrumental in helping to develop and launch women’s swimming as Augustana’s 19th varsity sport.

“We thank Slade for his service and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Larscheid said the opportunity to serve Augustana was an honor.

“I am extremely proud of the successes in the classroom, in competition and in the community. I personally want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the senior leadership of the University, for their support. I will forever cherish the relationships made here and wish Viking athletics a great future,” he said.

Larscheid’s last day will be Friday, Jan. 26. Details on the appointment of an interim director of athletics, as well as plans for a national search, will be announced soon.