Miller Leads Jacks past DWU
Miller Leads Jacks past DWU
BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team opened the third quarter with a 19-3 run and the Jackrabbits never looked back in recording a 76-63 nonconference win over Dakota Wesleyan Tuesday night before 1,430 fans in Frost Arena.
Junior Macy Miller scored 10 of her game-high 23 points during the run, which gave the Jackrabbits a 54-42 lead. Senior Ellie Thompson scored a season-high 16 points for SDSU, now 15-4. Thompson and Miller each grabbed seven rebounds while Thompson blocked three shots. Miller has scored 20-or-more points nine times this season.
Dakota Wesleyan falls to 16-5. The Tigers were led by Amber Bray’s 18 points. Ashley Bray added 16 points.
The Jackrabbits outscored DWU 27-9 in the third quarter to take a 62-48 lead. After allowing the Tigers to make 17 of 29 first-half shots, SDSU limited Dakota Wesleyan to only two field goals in the third quarter.
Notes
- Miller moved into 10th on the career scoring list with 1,454 points, passing Sherri Brende (1997-2000) tonight.
- Madison Guebert scored eight points to give her 1,133 points for 31st place, passing Lisa Kannegieter (1990-93).
- Thompson has now scored 1,120 points for 34th place. Her three blocked shots give her 107, eighth all-time at State.
- Head coach Aaron Johnston recorded his 260th win as a member of The Summit League, tying Oral Roberts’ Jerry Finkbeiner for the league’s record.
Up Next
The Jackrabbits play Western Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday in Frost Arena. The game is the second of a four-game homestand.