Miller Leads Jacks past DWU

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team opened the third quarter with a 19-3 run and the Jackrabbits never looked back in recording a 76-63 nonconference win over Dakota Wesleyan Tuesday night before 1,430 fans in Frost Arena.

Junior Macy Miller scored 10 of her game-high 23 points during the run, which gave the Jackrabbits a 54-42 lead. Senior Ellie Thompson scored a season-high 16 points for SDSU, now 15-4. Thompson and Miller each grabbed seven rebounds while Thompson blocked three shots. Miller has scored 20-or-more points nine times this season.

Dakota Wesleyan falls to 16-5. The Tigers were led by Amber Bray’s 18 points. Ashley Bray added 16 points.

The Jackrabbits outscored DWU 27-9 in the third quarter to take a 62-48 lead. After allowing the Tigers to make 17 of 29 first-half shots, SDSU limited Dakota Wesleyan to only two field goals in the third quarter.

Notes

Miller moved into 10 th on the career scoring list with 1,454 points, passing Sherri Brende (1997-2000) tonight.

on the career scoring list with 1,454 points, passing Sherri Brende (1997-2000) tonight. Madison Guebert scored eight points to give her 1,133 points for 31 st place, passing Lisa Kannegieter (1990-93).

place, passing Lisa Kannegieter (1990-93). Thompson has now scored 1,120 points for 34 th place. Her three blocked shots give her 107, eighth all-time at State.

place. Her three blocked shots give her 107, eighth all-time at State. Head coach Aaron Johnston recorded his 260th win as a member of The Summit League, tying Oral Roberts’ Jerry Finkbeiner for the league’s record.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits play Western Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday in Frost Arena. The game is the second of a four-game homestand.