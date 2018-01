Northern Men now Ranked 8th in D-II

ABERDEEN, SD…The Northern men rolled to their 18th straight win Monday night, 111-73 over Presentation. The Wolves are now 19-1 for the season and ranked 8th in Division II. There were high expectations for Paul Sather’s team even before the season started. And a double OT loss at Arizona State just magnified the, which is fine with the head coach.