Scoreboard Tuesday, January 16th
NBA
Orlando 108, Timberwolves 102
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 76, DWU 63 *Macy Miller 23 points
Men’s Basketball
USF 90, Midland 61 *Drew Guebert 15 points
Girls Gymnastics
137.55 Brookings
137.25 O’Gorman
129.95 Lincoln
*Lizzie Miller (OG) 36.25
141.75 Deuel
116.60 Britton
116.55 Sisseton
*Morgan Kawsniewski (D) 36.9
137.25 Yankton
125.75 Chamberlain
125.00 Vermillion
*Payton Steffenson (Y) 36.3
H.S. Wrestling
M-C-M 42, Kimball/WL 24
Wagner 39, M-C-M 36
Kimball/WL 46, Wagner 27
Mobridge/Pollock 49, Lemmon/McIntosh 3
Stanley County 37, Lemmon/McIntosh 18
Mobridge/Pollock 50, Stanley County 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon 70, Mitchell Christian 58
Bon Homme 63, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48
Bridgewater-Emery 68, West Central 59
Canistota 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Colome 59, Jones County 52
Corsica/Stickney 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50
Ellendale, N.D. 53, Leola/Frederick 46
Ethan 48, Menno 45
Faith 41, Lemmon 33
Flandreau 70, Deuel 53
Freeman 70, Centerville 43
Hamlin 55, DeSmet 47
Hanson 56, Howard 38
Harding County 61, McIntosh 27
Herreid 56, Potter County 47
Huron 47, Mitchell 40
Ipswich 37, Groton Area 33
Irene-Wakonda 72, Scotland 57
Langford 55, Britton-Hecla 53
Madison 82, Sisseton 57
McLaughlin 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Miller 66, Crow Creek 61
O’Neill, Neb. 71, Wagner 41
Parker 52, Gayville-Volin 47
Platte-Geddes 56, Gregory 44
Rapid City Christian 65, Oelrichs 29
Rapid City Stevens 57, Douglas 53
Redfield/Doland 64, Great Plains Lutheran 47
Sioux Valley 77, Chester 33
Spearfish 61, Hill City 51
St. Thomas More 72, Lead-Deadwood 38
Stanley County 71, Lyman 65
Sully Buttes 59, Timber Lake 29
Vermillion 65, Elk Point-Jefferson 50
Warner 64, Northwestern 44
White River 84, Philip 27
Wilmot 52, Waubay/Summit 51
Yankton 66, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57
281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 50
Wessington Springs 57, Iroquois 53
Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, James Valley Christian 52
Wolsey-Wessington 51, Highmore-Harrold 50
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Hay Springs, Neb. 60, Edgemont 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Harrisburg 41
Avon 62, Mitchell Christian 16
Belle Fourche 61, Douglas 31
Beresford 56, Tea Area 55, 3OT
Burke/South Central 49, Platte-Geddes 38
Castlewood 58, Milbank 44
Chamberlain 58, Gregory 36
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Sisseton 32
Corsica/Stickney 48, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41
Dell Rapids 56, West Central 49
DeSmet 55, Hamlin 52
Ellendale, N.D. 32, Leola/Frederick 31
Ethan 38, Menno 34
Flandreau 67, Deuel 34
Florence/Henry 57, Webster 35
Hanson 64, Howard 56
Irene-Wakonda 62, Scotland 32
Kimball/White Lake 48, Bridgewater-Emery 43
Lennox 69, Tri-Valley 56
Luverne, Minn. 58, Flandreau Indian 20
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Baltic 32
Miller 64, Crow Creek 55
Mitchell 55, Huron 45
Mott-Regent, N.D. 43, Bison 33
New Underwood 46, Hot Springs 11
O’Neill, Neb. 53, Wagner 49
Parker 50, Gayville-Volin 24
Rapid City Christian 59, Oelrichs 44
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Garretson 31
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Yankton 21
Sioux Valley 67, Chester 32
Spearfish 62, Hill City 39
St. Thomas More 60, Lead-Deadwood 17
Sully Buttes 59, Timber Lake 49
Vermillion 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 34
Winner 77, Bennett County 26
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Arlington 30, Colman-Egan 28
Deubrook 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 10
Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Estelline 33
Lake Preston 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51