Scoreboard Tuesday, January 16th

NBA

Orlando 108, Timberwolves 102

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 76, DWU 63 *Macy Miller 23 points

Men’s Basketball

USF 90, Midland 61 *Drew Guebert 15 points

Girls Gymnastics

137.55 Brookings
137.25 O’Gorman
129.95 Lincoln

*Lizzie Miller (OG) 36.25

141.75 Deuel
116.60 Britton
116.55 Sisseton

*Morgan Kawsniewski (D) 36.9

137.25 Yankton
125.75 Chamberlain
125.00 Vermillion

*Payton Steffenson (Y) 36.3

H.S. Wrestling

M-C-M 42, Kimball/WL 24
Wagner 39, M-C-M 36
Kimball/WL 46, Wagner 27

Mobridge/Pollock 49, Lemmon/McIntosh 3
Stanley County 37, Lemmon/McIntosh 18
Mobridge/Pollock 50, Stanley County 15

BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon 70, Mitchell Christian 58

Bon Homme 63, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48

Bridgewater-Emery 68, West Central 59

Canistota 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 42

Colome 59, Jones County 52

Corsica/Stickney 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50

Ellendale, N.D. 53, Leola/Frederick 46

Ethan 48, Menno 45

Faith 41, Lemmon 33

Flandreau 70, Deuel 53

Freeman 70, Centerville 43

Hamlin 55, DeSmet 47

Hanson 56, Howard 38

Harding County 61, McIntosh 27

Herreid 56, Potter County 47

Huron 47, Mitchell 40

Ipswich 37, Groton Area 33

Irene-Wakonda 72, Scotland 57

Langford 55, Britton-Hecla 53

Madison 82, Sisseton 57

McLaughlin 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Miller 66, Crow Creek 61

O’Neill, Neb. 71, Wagner 41

Parker 52, Gayville-Volin 47

Platte-Geddes 56, Gregory 44

Rapid City Christian 65, Oelrichs 29

Rapid City Stevens 57, Douglas 53

Redfield/Doland 64, Great Plains Lutheran 47

Sioux Valley 77, Chester 33

Spearfish 61, Hill City 51

St. Thomas More 72, Lead-Deadwood 38

Stanley County 71, Lyman 65

Sully Buttes 59, Timber Lake 29

Vermillion 65, Elk Point-Jefferson 50

Warner 64, Northwestern 44

White River 84, Philip 27

Wilmot 52, Waubay/Summit 51

Yankton 66, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57

281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 50

Wessington Springs 57, Iroquois 53

Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, James Valley Christian 52

Wolsey-Wessington 51, Highmore-Harrold 50

Panhandle Conference Tournament
Hay Springs, Neb. 60, Edgemont 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Harrisburg 41

Avon 62, Mitchell Christian 16

Belle Fourche 61, Douglas 31

Beresford 56, Tea Area 55, 3OT

Burke/South Central 49, Platte-Geddes 38

Castlewood 58, Milbank 44

Chamberlain 58, Gregory 36

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Sisseton 32

Corsica/Stickney 48, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41

Dell Rapids 56, West Central 49

DeSmet 55, Hamlin 52

Ellendale, N.D. 32, Leola/Frederick 31

Ethan 38, Menno 34

Flandreau 67, Deuel 34

Florence/Henry 57, Webster 35

Hanson 64, Howard 56

Irene-Wakonda 62, Scotland 32

Kimball/White Lake 48, Bridgewater-Emery 43

Lennox 69, Tri-Valley 56

Luverne, Minn. 58, Flandreau Indian 20

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Baltic 32

Miller 64, Crow Creek 55

Mitchell 55, Huron 45

Mott-Regent, N.D. 43, Bison 33

New Underwood 46, Hot Springs 11

O’Neill, Neb. 53, Wagner 49

Parker 50, Gayville-Volin 24

Rapid City Christian 59, Oelrichs 44

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Garretson 31

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Yankton 21

Sioux Valley 67, Chester 32

Spearfish 62, Hill City 39

St. Thomas More 60, Lead-Deadwood 17

Sully Buttes 59, Timber Lake 49

Vermillion 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 34

Winner 77, Bennett County 26

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Arlington 30, Colman-Egan 28

Deubrook 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 10

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Estelline 33

Lake Preston 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51

 

 

