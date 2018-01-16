Sioux Falls Students Get Scare Of Their Life In Hawaii

SIOUX FALLS ,S.D. – “It’s surreal, that’s the only thing i can say, is it was surreal. The beach is empty, the streets were empty,” says University Of Sioux Falls Political Science Professor Beth O’Toole.

In Hawaii this weekend, a normal missile threat test was supposed to be conducted.

But a Hawaii Emergency Planning employee accidentally hit a wrong button sending out this notification to the Hawaiin people, notifying them of an imminent missile attack.

25 students from the University of Sioux Falls Island Culture class were in Hawaii when they saw the notifications on their phones.

One of the students, Kendall Sailer didn’t really understand the notification at first.

“It was crazy and i don’t think any of us really realized what it meant. I wasn’t really freaked out at first because, I don’t know, we get notifications like that for flash floods and stuff like that back home,” Sailer tells us.

During the 38 minutes before another notification was sent out alerting the public that it was a false alarm, students and staff had the tough task of telling their families that this could be it.

“‘A missile will impact land or sea within minutes, they kept saying that. And so what can you do? Students called their loved ones, said we don’t know what’s going to happen, but we want you to know we love you. And those are really difficult things to deal with,” says Professor O’Toole.

With the growing tensions with North Korea and the threat of a nuclear war, Professor O’Toole knew of the possibility of this emergency notification being true.

“We’ve talked some about Hawaii’s relationship with North Korea because that’s part of being in Hawaii right now, is understanding that the threat is real.”

With friends and staff around, Sailer had a feeling that things were going to be okay.

“I felt better knowing that we were doing all that we could do and we were with the people who we loved, and they are our family,” says Sailer.

The University of Sioux Falls are making arrangements for the students to cope with the anxiety they faced when they return from the trip on Tuesday.