Suspect In Connection With Double Homicide Makes Court Appearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One woman arrested in connection to a deadly drug rip earlier this month appeared in Minnehaha County court today.

27- year old Maria LeClaire is facing attempted robbery charges and is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond. If convicted, LeClaire could face up to 25 years in prison and-or a $50,000 fine.

Police believe LeClaire was involved in a drug deal that turned deadly for two men on January 5th in southeastern Sioux Falls. The prime suspect in the case, Manuel Frias, who’s accused of murder, is still at large and possibly armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call police or crime-stoppers at 367-7007.